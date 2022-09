Thailand will host the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) between 30 September and 2 October 2022.

The Moto GP that was held in 2019 attracted over 50,000 people and generated more than 4,000 million baht for Buriram and neighboring provinces. The event this year is expected to attract more travelers and will stimulate the economy in the post-COVID era. The Moto GP will be held in Buriram under public health measures. (PRD)