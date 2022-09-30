Thailand to host Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum next month

Thailand’s Parliament will be hosting the 30th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in October. Post-pandemic recovery and sustainable development will be among the topics discussed.

The National Assembly of Thailand will be hosting this year’s Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) on 26-29 October at the new Parliament House in Bangkok, making this the first-ever international meeting held at this venue. At a press conference, House Speaker and Chair of the 30th APPF Annual Meeting Chuan Leekpai said this will be the first in-person APPF meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held under the theme “Parliaments and the Post-COVID-19 Sustainable Development.







So far, parliamentarians from 20 countries out of 28 invited have accepted the invitation.

Mr. Chuan said this meeting will be a good opportunity for Thailand to push forward agendas that will benefit all.

The meeting will serve as a platform for parliamentarians to exchange views and experiences on the roles of the legislative assemblies toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







The House Speaker said Thailand will be playing an important role in pushing urgent motions that relate to the livelihoods of people in Asia-Pacific, and the mutual benefits between Thailand and other countries. (NNT)

































