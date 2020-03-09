Thailand’s 40 wild elephants in Kaeng Krachan National Park cool off summer heat

BANGKOK – A video clip of more than 40 wild elephants in Kaeng Krachan National Park playing with water in the reservoir has been published. Many baby elephants were spotted. This is an indicator of their abundance and the successful conservation of wild elephants by officials and communities.







Mr. Mana Phermphun, Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, reported that, on March 1, 2020, at 5.29 p.m., 46 wild elephants were seen at Pin Muk farm. There were 16 adult elephants with tusks, 13 young elephants with tusks, eight adult elephants without tusks, two young elephants without tusks, three baby elephants and four newborn elephants. The officials are monitoring the situation.

The video clip, published on the Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), brought joy to many viewers who saw the abundance of nature, wildlife and forests of Thailand.

There is also a set of photos of nearly 100 spinner dolphins, taken by a tour guide on March 2, 2020, in the Similan Islands National Park.

The DNP has called on seafarers to proceed with caution, not to feed animals or throw garbage into the sea and refrain from bringing plastic bags into national parks nationwide.











