Cobra Gold 2020 military exercise ends at camp in Sukhothai, Thailand

BANGKOK – The Cobra Gold 2020 military exercise has officially concluded after close on two weeks of exercises focused on developing military skills and the management of public crises, as well as reinforcing ties between Thailand and the United States.







A live fire training exercise was the final activity to take place before the closing ceremony of Cobra Gold 2020, which took place at the Third Army training camp in Sukhothai province. This year was a Heavy Year for the annual operation engaged in by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Indo-Pacific region unit of the US Armed Forces.

The Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Pornpipat Benyasri; the US Ambassador to Thailand, Michael G. De Sombre; the Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Herman S. Clardy; and the commander of the Japanese naval regiment taking part in the operation jointly chaired the ceremony, which included an observation of the live fire maneuvers carried out by the Thai, US, Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese militaries involving a total 700 soldiers and equipment, including F16 fighter jets, a multiple rocket launcher and a 155-millimeter cannon

Cobra Gold 2020 took place between February 24 and March 6, 2020, across the first, second and third army regions as well as in the upper Gulf of Thailand. The aim of the joint training was to hone military abilities, build collaboration between international militaries and test crisis response as well as strengthen Thailand’s military bonds with its allies.











