Prasat Chang Pi Temple light phenomenon – Surin, Thailand (Mar 5-10)

SURIN – The public are invited to observe a natural occurrence in which the afternoon sun’s rays pass directly through all the doorways of Prasat Chang Pi Temple in Surin from March 5-10, 2020.







The phenomenon occurs at about 5 p.m. Every year, the villagers come to observe the phenomenon and ask for blessings, according to their beliefs, for prosperity in life.

The Chang Pi subdistrict community has a plan to promote Prasat Chang Pi Temple as an important tourist attraction of Surin in the future. It is one of 102 Arokayasala built by the Khmer King Jayavarman VII.

It served as a hospital and comprises a tower in the middle surrounded by a low wall, with Bannalai in the southeast corner and an east-facing gateway. To the Northeast are the remnants of a ritual pool.











