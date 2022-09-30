Thailand’s 20-baht banknotes have production flaw but usable

Twenty-baht polymer banknotes show different serial numbers in Thai and Arabic digits on each bill due to a production flaw but owners can use them or exchange them at banks and financial institutions, according to the Bank of Thailand.







BOT deputy governor Vachira Aromdee said the defective banknotes were produced by De La Rue International Limited (DLR) and the central bank already stopped distributing the bills from the company. Initial investigation showed that normal quality control could not detect the mistake, she said.







People could use such banknotes and exchange them at banks and specific financial institutions. The BOT was collecting them and trying to solve the problem with DLR which confirmed its best cooperation with the central bank to work out a complete solution, Ms Vachira said. (TNA)

































