Thai government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell rice in a government-to-government (G2G) deal with Indonesia late this month.



Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the MoU signing will be organized in the final week of March, covering no more than 1 million tons of 15% to 25% white rice a year for 4 years.







However, the rice sales also include conditions, depending on the rice production of the two countries and the world rice price. (NNT)