The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) of Thailand has approved maximum coverage of up to 1 million baht for side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.



OIC Secretary-General Suthipol Taweechaikarn said the OIC has approved the insurance plans for COVID-19 side-effects of some general insurance companies since February to boost people’s confidence in receiving the vaccine.







He said some plans have maximum coverage as high as 1 million baht, depending on conditions set by the insurance companies.