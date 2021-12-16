Thailand will reach target of 100 million doses by year-end

The Prime Minister thanked everyone in Thailand for their help in getting Thailand close to meeting its goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Spokesperson to Prime Minister's Office Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to the Thai people for helping Thailand nearly reach its vaccine goal of 100 million doses.







According to the latest “Moh Promt” report on December 15, 2021, about 98.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Thailand.

Every province has administered vaccination to people of all ages and nationalities, with a focus on inoculating people who are hard to reach, such as fishermen, bedridden patients, and people in low-population and border areas, as per government orders. Officials also made mobile vaccination services available to the public as well.



The Prime Minister thanked everyone for helping the government prevent the spread of Covid-19 by voluntarily cooperating in their vaccination campaign. He believes Thailand will reach the government's target of 100 million doses by the end of this year. (NNT)




























