Female Thai student assaulted and robbed in New York, USA; case not progressing

A female Thai student was assaulted, molested and robbed at a subway station in New York. A complaint was filed about a month ago but there was no progress in police investigation.

The Facebook page, Drama-addict, received the complaint from a close friend of the female Thai student in the United States that she was assaulted, punched, thrown, robbed and molested. The attacker was not arrested although she had filed her complaint with local police about a month ago.







According to the complaint, the student aged 23 returned from a concert in Midtown. As she was waiting for a train at Subway 34 St, the attacker punched her face, molested her and robbed her before walking away.

After receiving her complaint, local police shared the video of the attacker publicly and hoped to receive contact from an informer. However, investigation into the case made no progress. The close friend of the attacked student expected news on the case would facilitate the investigation. (TNA)




























