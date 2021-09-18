Thailand will provide booster jabs to 3 million people fully inoculated with Sinovac

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster jabs to 3 million people nationwide who have been fully inoculated with Sinovac.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said the Public Health Ministry has approved the rollout of the booster doses from September 24th. Three million people, vaccinated in March through May, will receive a message advising them to receive booster shots, but there is no set date yet for people fully vaccinated in June and July.







She said the ministry has also approved subcutaneous injections of booster doses in Phuket. Each intramuscular dose can be divided among five people using this method. The province has received 72,500 booster doses of AstraZeneca from the Disease Control Department.



Phuket has vaccinated over 40,000 out of 80,000 registered fully vaccinated locals since September 12th. The province plans to roll out booster doses to target groups and state officers in the province between September 19th and 25th. The general public, foreigners and migrants workers will receive jabs between September 26th and 30th. (NNT)



























