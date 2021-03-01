Thailand will produce 61 million AstraZeneca doses and complete vaccination within this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he felt no side effects in 24 hours after COVID-19 inoculation.

Mr Anutin said that he had no fever and did not need any medicine. He learned that most of the people who were vaccinated on Feb 28 did not develop any symptom.

He said that the government ordered 63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 2 million doses of Sinovac and 61 million doses that AstraZeneca will produce in Thailand.







That meant there was vaccine for 31 million Thai people because each person needed two doses, Mr Anutin said.

When vulnerable people including pregnant women and people aged under 18 were excluded and vaccination was set to be concluded within this year, the country should finally stop the disease from spreading, he said.

There would be more vaccine choices for people because many producers were proposing to sell their vaccine to Thailand, Mr Anutin said.

He asked people not to compare vaccination in Thailand with that in other countries, saying Thailand was well controlling the disease, unlike other countries. (TNA)











