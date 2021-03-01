Thailand biggest seafood and shrimp market in Samut Sakhon now fully back to business

The Central Shrimp Market of Samut Sakhon reopened in its “new normal” manner after being closed for nearly two months due to the new COVID-19 wave.

Vendors, buyers and migrant workers returned to the shrimp market that reopened with strict disease control measures. All vehicles including cargo trucks must pass screening checkpoints. People must have their body temperatures checked and show their COVID-19 test certificates.

Migrant workers must wear disease control gear including gloves, boots and rubber aprons. Buyers must queue up in waiting zones with partitions to observe social distancing. Everyone was required to wear a face mask, use hand sanitizing gel and have their body temperatures checked. (TNA)

















