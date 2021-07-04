Thailand will have enough Sinopharm vaccine to go around, says CRA

Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has assured that there will be enough Sinopharm vaccine to go around, if no one exceeds their allocation or jumps the queue.

CRA secretary-general Dr. Nithi Mahanonda said millions of doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been ordered for local distribution. However, they cannot be delivered to Thailand all at once because the production process, quality control and inspection take some time to complete.







He urged everyone to be patient, adding that many in vulnerable groups, including monks, the elderly and those living in crowded communities, need to be taken care of first.

Dr. Nithi said companies and organizations, which could not order the Sinopharm vaccine earlier, need to be patient until the current backlog of orders is cleared. Then, they can place their orders. (NNT)

























