Employer imports Covid-19-infected workers into Pattaya to get free tests

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid (2nd left) and Banglamung police interrogate Suntaree Lukchai for illegally transporting 17 migrant laborers into Pattaya without permission from the Chonburi Communicable Disease Commission.

A Chachoengsao employer looking for cheaper Covid-19 tests was arrested for illegally transporting 17 migrant laborers into Pattaya with half testing positive for the coronavirus.

Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid and Banglamung police apprehended Suntaree Lukchai, 27, July 3 when she returned to the hospital for tests of eight more workers after eight of the first nine tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday.



The Udon Thani woman admitted that she employed the Cambodian and Burmese workers in Chachoengsao and took them for Covid-19 tests, but was put off by the 2,500 charge for each test.

She heard that Banglamung Hospital would test migrants for free if there were employed at construction camps in Chonburi so she lied and told doctors her crew worked at a camp in Sriracha where a coronavirus cluster bloomed.



The infected workers were transferred to a field hospital for treatment while the others were placed in quarantine. Suntaree was charged with illegal transportation of migrant laborers in violation of current health regulations.

8 infected migrant workers and 9 others who were in contact with them were transported to medical centers for treatment and tests respectively.



The migrant workers were held and interrogated by the authorities at the Banglamung police station.









