Thailand will employ Japan-donated trains in tourism

The State Railway of Thailand has stressed the used trains from Japan it is receiving as donations are still in good condition. The state railway operator will need to pay for the transportation of the 17 train carriages at a cost of 42.5 million baht.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced outcomes of the inspection of the 17 multiple unit diesel train carriages being donated by Japan, finding them all in good condition.







Japan’s rail operator JR Hokkaido is donating the train cars decommissioned since 2016 to Thailand, with the cost of transportation and refurbishment covered by the SRT.

Mr Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, the SRT’s Public Relations director, said the SRT will conduct a safety inspection and refurbishment of these trains on their arrival, to make the trains suitable for operations in Thailand as tourism trains.



The SRT had earlier in October 2018 received 10 train cars from Japan. These carriages are also being refurbished to serve as a tourism train. The trains, expected to enter service next year, will include three regular passenger carriages, a family car, and a recreational car, with the livery reflecting areas the tourist train passes through. (NNT)







































