Thai police arrange proactive COVID-19 testing among personnel

The Royal Thai Police have launched a campaign to proactively screen their personnel and family members of officers for COVID-19 infection, as officers are considered at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. The police headquarters has dispatched mobile testing units providing antigen tests to police stations in Bangkok to launch the program.







The campaign is being piloted at Phlap Phla Chai 1 and Phlap Phla Chai 2 Police Stations in Bangkok, as police officers are considered to be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their interactions with the general public.

Each mobile unit will consist of four staff members, two of whom are responsible for conducting the test, while each of the other two is responsible for registration and driving. The national police force now has 10 of these units in service.



Around 120 police officers and local residents were tested at Phlap Phla Chai 1 and Phlap Phla Chai 2 Police Stations today using antigen test kits. Those with a positive result are being tested using RT-PCR method at the Police General Hospital to confirm the result. They will also receive a chest x-ray and be prescribed with Favipiravir antiviral tablets for personal consumption as they wait for their lab results, which typically take up to 24 hours.







Members of the public who test positive at these police-arranged events will also be assisted in getting appropriate treatment, according to their health security and treatment rights.

The Royal Thai Police have so far screened 77,378 people across the country, with 287 positive cases reported. These positive cases comprise 98 police officers, 146 family members, and 43 members of the general public. (NNT)



























