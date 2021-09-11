Thai PM lays out post-pandemic economic recovery mission at China-ASEAN Expo

The Prime Minister of Thailand has expressed his vision for post-pandemic economic recovery at this year’s China-ASEAN Expo, together with leaders of other ASEAN countries and China in a video conference.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered his remarks on post-pandemic economic recovery in a video conference for the opening ceremony of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, China.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister spoke admiringly about and congratulated the Chinese government for holding the China-ASEAN Expo every year, providing opportunities for all sectors to extend their cooperation to reach concrete outcomes.



In his speech, the Thai PM expressed his vision for a comprehensive partnership between ASEAN and China in the next decade, focusing on public health security, long-term economic recovery and strengthening, and sustainability.

The vision in the decade of public health security is aimed at helping populations live with the presence of COVID-19, along with the promotion of safe and efficacious vaccine and antiviral developments, as well as the establishment of vaccine manufacturing and distribution centers in ASEAN countries.



Over the decade of long-term economic recovery and strengthening, Thailand has pledged to support the enhancement of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement and the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), together with the promotion of a digital economy to help enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, providing them with better access to capital, markets, and technologies.







In the decade of sustainability, the Thai PM stressed the promotion of sustainability in all respects to address various threats including the pandemic. The Thai PM said ASEAN and China have named the years 2021 and 2022 as the years of sustainable development and cooperation.









As ASEAN’s coordinator for sustainable development, Thailand has emphasized its objectives and preparedness to push forward ASEAN-China cooperation on this matter, especially the eradication of poverty and hunger, as well as new cooperation on the Bio-Circular-Green economy model.

The 18th China-ASEAN Expo is taking place in Nanning, China on 10-13 September. (NNT)























