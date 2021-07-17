Thailand will distribute standardized rapid antigen test kits for home use to pharmacies

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has approved and registered four rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits for home use.

TFDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkhum said on Friday that the rapid spread of COVID-19 has led to increasing demand for tests and people are having to wait in long queues for RT-PCR tests. The registration of rapid antigen test kits will allow people to become more readily aware of their infection, enter isolation and receive early treatment.







He said people will be able to buy the test kids at hospitals, government organizations and drug stores with duty pharmacists, who can advise them on proper use and disposal, adding that people should not buy such kits from other sources because they could receive substandard products.







The TFDA-approved products are Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests, produced by SD Biosensor Inc. of Korea and imported by MP Group (Thailand); SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal, produced by SD Biosensor Inc. of Korea and imported by Roche Diagnostics (Thailand); SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (GICA), produced by Shenzhen Kisshealth Biotechnology and imported by General Science Enterprise and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Golloidal Gold Immunochromatography) produced by Beijing Lepu Medical Technology and imported by Ostland Capital. (NNT)



















