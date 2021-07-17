EU removes Thailand from travel safe list

European Union (EU) member states have agreed to remove Thailand from a list of countries from which travelers can enter the EU during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU originally closed its external borders to non-essential travel in March 2020, but has since set up the regularly updated safe list of countries and territories from which people can enter, including the unvaccinated. Vaccinated travelers are allowed in from any non-EU country.







For now the safe list includes Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and the US.







Decisions on inclusion or removal from the list are based on the pandemic situation, vaccination progress, how intensive testing is and the reliability of a country’s data. Countries can be added if they record fewer than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the preceding 14 days. (NNT)



















