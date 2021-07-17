Thai banks offer at least 2 months freeze on loan payment for affected businesses

The Government Financial Institutions Association (GFA) has launched new measures to help people who are burdened with debt and whose earnings have been affected by the nighttime curfew and partial lockdown in Greater Bangkok and the deep South.

The GFA said the association and affiliated financial institutions will offer debt moratoria, for at least two months, to people whose workplaces have had to close due to COVID-19 measures.







In addition, financial institutions will help debtors who can still run their business but whose revenue has dropped due to COVID-19 measures. Those requiring assistance can contact their financial institution from July 19 onwards.







Institutions offering the respite include the Government Housing Bank, the Government Savings Bank, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand, the Islamic Bank of Thailand and the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation. (NNT)



















