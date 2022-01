Thailand is planning to collect a 300-baht entry fee from foreign tourists from April.

The fee will be used to develop tourist attractions, upgrade tourism infrastructure and fund accident insurance for visitors, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.







The new fee will be added to air ticket prices from April.

The kingdom expects between 5 and 15 million foreign arrivals this year, which will generate income of about 800 billion baht, he said. (TNA)