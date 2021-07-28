Thailand will allocate US-donated Pfizer vaccine to frontline health workers in 77 provinces

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the United States, will be given to all frontline health workers across the country.

Public Health deputy permanent secretary Dr. Sura Wisedsak said this batch of Pfizer vaccine will be enough for all frontline health workers and public health officials, adding that the Pfizer vaccine will be offered as a booster shot for frontline units, some of whom have already received an AstraZeneca booster.







He said all 77 provinces have been instructed to send lists of frontline medical workers who want to receive the vaccine, from both private and state hospitals, to the Disease Control Department. A meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss arrangements to distribute the vaccine.



Dr. Sura said the shots should be administered within a month, as the Pfizer vaccine will likely expire within 30 days if kept at 2-8°C. Any vaccine remaining is likely to go to the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from underlying diseases in the 13 worst-hit provinces. (NNT)



















