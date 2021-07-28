200,000 prisoners granted a royal pardon on His Majesty the King’s 69th birthday

Thailand’s Department of Corrections has announced that more than 200,000 prisoners have been granted a royal pardon on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 69th birthday on Wednesday, including 35,000 inmates who will be released on parole.







Department Director-General Aryut Sintoppant said these prisoners will either be paroled or have their sentences reduced within 120 days of the 2021 Royal Pardon Royal Decree, which takes effect today (Wednesday).



Mr. Aryut added that prisoners to be released on parole will first take part in a training program, known as “Khok Nong Na”, which is an agricultural model based on the New Theory of Agriculture and the Sufficiency Economy philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. (NNT)



















