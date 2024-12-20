Thailand welcomes first Bucharest-Phuket charter flight by HiSky

PHUKET, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) celebrated the arrival of the inaugural charter flight on the Bucharest-Phuket route, operated by Romania’s HiSky airline in partnership with leading tour operators Dertour and Karpaten. Flight H4 7467 landed at Phuket International Airport on 19 December 2024, where passengers were received with a cordial ceremony attended by TAT representatives, led by Ms. Suladda Sarutilavan, Executive Director for Europe Region.







This seasonal service, featuring 12 flights between December 2024 and March 2025 on a 274-seat Airbus A330, is supported by Thailand’s visa exemption for Romanian citizens, allowing stays of up to 60 days. With 38,624 Romanian arrivals recorded from 1 January to 16 December 2024, a 23.26% increase over the same period in 2023, the charter underscores Thailand’s growing appeal as a premier winter destination for Romanian travellers. (TAT)

































