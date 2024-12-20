Dive into the heart of Isaan culture in Khon Kaen Dec 26-29

KHON KAEN, Thailand – Join us for Pla Ra Mor Lam Isaan to the World ’24 from 26-29 December 2024 in Khon Kaen. Explore the perfect blend of culinary artistry and traditional music as we celebrate Pla Ra, Isaan’s iconic fermented fish delicacy, and the electrifying rhythms of Mor Lam.

Featuring:

Food Feasts with 20+ top chefs

Exclusive workshops (learn to make Pla Ra, dress like a Molam, and more!)

Inspiring talks at the conference forum

Vibrant Homecoming Carnival and nightly Mor Lam concerts

Save the dates and let’s showcase Isaan’s charm to the world.

More info: https://plaramorlam.com/en (TAT)






















































