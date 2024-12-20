Thailand welcomes LOT Polish Airlines’ first Warsaw-Krabi charter flight

KRABI, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with local government agencies and private sector representatives, warmly welcomed 294 Polish tourists on the first charter flight from Warsaw. Operated by LOT Polish Airlines, Poland’s national carrier, and arranged by leading tour operator ITAKA, flight LO 6281 landed at Krabi International Airport on 19 December 2024, marking a significant milestone in Thai-Polish tourism relations.

The reception was attended by key representatives, including Mr. Suwit Suriyawong, Deputy Governor of Krabi Province, and Ms. Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT Executive Director for Europe Region.



This marked the start of a seasonal charter service between Warsaw and Krabi, scheduled from 18 December 2024 to 19 March 2025, with a total of 14 flights. The service, utilising a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 294 passengers per flight, will provide 4,116 seats across the winter schedule.

Alongside the Warsaw-Krabi route, LOT Polish Airlines and ITAKA are operating 77 charter flights this winter, including Warsaw-Bangkok and Warsaw-Phuket, with a total capacity of 13,073 seats. Additionally, the airline has partnered with Rainbow Tour on routes such as Warsaw-Bangkok, Katowice-Bangkok, and Warsaw-Phuket.

Across Eastern Europe, including Poland and the Czech and Slovak Republics, charter flights this winter provide 51,971 seats, underscoring Thailand’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination





Poland: A Growing Market for Thai Tourism

Poland has emerged as one of Thailand’s six priority long-haul markets, supported by the Thai government’s visa exemptions for citizens of 93 countries, including Poland, enabling stays of up to 60 days.

Poland’s growing importance as a market is evident in the increase from 121,700 Polish visitors in 2023, generating approximately 6.5 billion Baht in revenue, to 163,403 arrivals by 14 December 2024.

Polish tourists, like other European visitors, prefer Thailand’s warm winter escapes, especially to Andaman destinations such as Krabi, Phuket, and Phang-nga.









TAT’s Commitment to Sustainable Growth

By enhancing connectivity and partnering with key tour operators like ITAKA, TAT aims to drive sustainable growth and encourage further exploration of destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, Bangkok, Rayong, Khao Lak, and Hua Hin.

Ms. Suladda said “With Thailand’s visa exemption for Polish travellers and the strong appeal of Thai beach destinations, the 2024–2025 winter season is set to attract even more visitors from Poland. The enhanced connectivity provided by LOT Polish Airlines’ expanded services are set to draw even more Polish travellers, offering memorable experiences while supporting Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals.” (TAT)









































