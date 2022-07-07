Escaped crocodile on loose in Najomtien south Pattaya

One of two crocodiles that escaped from a closed farm remains on the loose in Najomtien, probably hiding out in a farmer’s lake.

Lotus and duck farmer Kan Jantarawichien, 53, raised the alarm about the cagey croc July 4 when the 1.5-meter-long reptile was spotted sunning itself on the bank of his huge lotus pond.







Worker Pakkapol Ruksapukdee, 26, said he thought, at first, it was a monitor lizard. But when he realized it was a crocodile, he went running for help.

Kan recruited some neighbors to help him catch the crocodile, but when they got close, the animal lunged at them and then escaped into the lake, which is spread over 20 rai.





Sattahip District Chief Chartchai Sriphoon, Anusorn Chaitamart, head of the Sattahip Fisheries Office and officials from neighboring Huay Yai Subdistrict visited Kan’s farm along the Tato Canal July 6 to look for the croc.

Chartchai said the reptile actually was one of two thought to have escaped from a nearby crocodile farm that had shut down, but not removed the animals. Officials are now investigating the farm on criminal charges.

While one croc was caught, the second has eluded wildlife officials. It’s now believed to be hiding in the lake, which is quite deep. It will take time to round it up, Chartchai said.































