Thailand warns against SMSs seeking information for ‘phase 4’ of Co-pay program

Criminal groups have taken advantage of the government’s recent announcement of an additional batch of stipend under the Co-pay half-price scheme to convince people to divulge their personal information. The government is asserting that it is not collecting information at the moment and urges people not to provide their information to these groups.







Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said inquiries have been made with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s anti-fake news center as well as with Krung Thai Bank, and it was found that the information collecting act was perpetrated by ill-intentioned actors who have sent out SMSs under the name of the Co-pay program. The SMSs trick people into registering for “phase 4” of Co-pay, and collect information such as I.D. card numbers and passwords in the process, after which the information is used to fraudulently transfer money out of people’s bank accounts.



Thanakorn said there is currently no policy to request people’s personal, financial or debit card information via SMS. He asked that people do not hand over sensitive information to other individuals or make them available online.







Recently, the Cabinet approved an extra 1,500 baht of handouts for participants of the Co-pay program. The amount will be disbursed in November, and users will have until December 31 to spend it. About 190,000 slots remain available in the current or third phase of the Co-pay program. (NNT)



























