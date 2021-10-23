Pattaya barbershop reinvents itself for kids

First there were barbers with big cleavage on display. Now another Pattaya haircutter is putting on a kids theme to bring in young customers.

Together Kidz Cutz on Third Road opposite Soi Chalermprakiat 25 replaced its standard barber chairs with kiddie cars, a common tactic in the west to allay the nerves of anxious kids getting their locks trimmed.







The shop clearly is going for the children’s market, decorating the inside with toys and playing music appealing to tots as young as one. Cuts are offered at child rates for youths up to age 13.

Barber Atcharaporn Taveechoke said her barbershop was once just for adults, but, looking for a new niche, she changed it to a children’s cuttery where kids won’t cry (as often).



She installed a waiting area with swings, a slide and other playground toys.

The standard fee for a cut is 200 baht, but a 50-baht discount is offered if parents take photos and “check in” on social media. Together Kidz Cutz is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 085-435-5287.

































