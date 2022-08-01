Thailand warn travelers not to transport cannabis products into Malaysia

In Songkhla province, officials at the Sadao border point are reminding travelers not to take cannabis products from Thailand into Malaysia.

The tourism scene at the Sadao border point in Songkhla province is becoming increasingly lively with ever more travelers crossing between Thailand and Malaysia as immigration, local police, and customs and disease control officials at border points work to ensure their safety and convenience.







People traveling through the Sadao border point have increased by about 50% following the removal of the Thailand Pass system. Khanit Mipit, chief customs officer at the Sadao border point, said as many 5,000-7,000 people entered Thailand daily from Malaysia. He added that Thailand is a popular holiday destination among Malaysian tourists.



The customs chief also noted that efforts are still focusing on suppressing illegal trade and tax avoidance, with officials reminding travelers not to take items with cannabis ingredients into Malaysia, where such products are strictly illegal. (NNT)

































