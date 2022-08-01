Postal drug smuggling expands in Thailand

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) is increasing its vigilance against drug smuggling by mail, as organized crime syndicates diversify their distribution strategies to outmaneuver authorities and move illegal narcotics undetected.

ONCB Deputy General Secretary Piyasiri Wattanavarangkul said drug smugglers are increasingly utilizing postal services to evade detection by authorities. This has led to a rise in both the frequency of drug smuggling and the number of drugs seized.







According to Piyasiri, between October 2021 and June 2022, police arrested 12 suspects involved in large-scale drug trafficking and seized over 2.76 million methamphetamine pills, 3.5 kilograms of crystal meth and over three tons of cannabis.

As drug traffickers adapt their smuggling methods, ONCB deputy secretary-general Piyasiri warned the public, especially parents and educational institutions, to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.





Officials have also cautioned courier companies to monitor the packages they deliver closely. If businesses are found to lack adequate mail inspection and screening procedures or to have permitted drug trafficking, they could face severe penalties including the suspension of their operating license. (NNT)

































