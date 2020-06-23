Thailand waives parking fees for all airlines in second-phase aid

By Pattaya Mail
Transport Ministry approved the second-phase assistance package for airlines including waiving parking charges for all airlines that were unable to operate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said that the board headed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob approved the second-phase assistance package for airlines which included waived parking charges for all airlines that were unable to operate due to the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier the charges were halved. The new measure will continue until the crisis improves.



Besides, the Civil Aviation Board increased the number of COVID-19-affected countries from which airlines received assistance relating to parking charges and airport usage fees. The number earlier covered 10 countries and a territory namely South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar. The expanded assistance covers all countries from which airlines visit Thailand. (TNA)


