Krabi tourism campaign targets Thai tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s office in Krabi province has launched the “Krabi We Care” campaign to present health promotion activities, delicious foods and others to attract tourists amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.







Uthit Limsakul, director of the Krabi TAT office, said tourism was recovering in the southern province and most natural tourist attractions there were rehabilitated and more beautiful. Meanwhile, operators and all parties related to tourism were cooperating well with disease control measures.





To boost confidence among tourists, the office launched the “Krabi We Care” campaign which presents food attractions, health promotion activities and morale-boosting tourism that responded to the New Normal way of life. The campaign targets the Thai tourists who like to drive to destinations, families and Gen Y people, he said.

Food highlights of Krabi include seafood and dishes prepared with local and herbal ingredients. The first 500 visitors who arrive in Krabi will receive 500-baht cash vouchers.

Health promotion activities include kayaking in the beautiful Tha Len Bay during the green season. Besides, there was a wide range of morale-boosting activities including visits to famous temples and old communities, Mr Uthit said. (TNA)











