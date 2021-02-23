Thailand vaccine distribution planned; Chonburi, Phuket, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai in queues

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has planned the distribution of the first lot of COVID-19 vaccine to contain the disease, save life and revive the national economy.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said vaccine would be distributed for three objectives: reducing illness and death especially among vulnerable people, protecting the national health system including medical personnel and disease control workers who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients, and reviving the national economy by vaccinating general people and workers in service, tourism and industrial sectors.







Initial groups of vaccine recipients comprise medical and public health personnel in the government and private sectors, people who suffer chronic diseases, elderly people aged 60 and over and COVID-19 control workers who are in close contact with patients.

Dr Taweesilp also said that CCSA approved the distribution of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that would arrive first. They will go to 13 provinces – 70,000 doses for Samut Sakhon, 66,000 for the western part of Bangkok, 8,000 for Pathum Thani, 6,000 for Nonthaburi and the rest to Samut Prakan, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui district) and Chiang Mai. (TNA)











