The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation handed out royally sponsored survival bags to victims of a windstorm in Chiang Mai’s Mae On area.

Gov. Charoen Sanguansat, chairman of the foundation, opened the Feb. 22 event to aid the disaster victims of the Feb. 8-9 rainstorm and high winds that hit Mae Wang District. In all, 2,163 families claimed damages.

Private organizations and the military who offered immediate aid with the bags of food and consumer goods said they intended to provide more assistance.