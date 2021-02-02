Thailand vaccination program divided into 3 phases while first group starts in February

BANGKOK – COVID-19 Vaccination program will be divided into 3 phases, with priority given to healthcare workers, the elderly and the seriously ill.





Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the vaccines will be administered by the national vaccine committee and the Public Health Ministry will closely monitor and assess the procedures, adding that the first group is expected to be vaccinated in February.

He said the Prime Minister has assured that the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 will be fair and in line with international standards. (NNT)













