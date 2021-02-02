Real Divers makes splash on land in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Real divers distribute free food to hungry Thai people in the Pattaya-Jomtien area.

The brothers from a long-running Pattaya scuba diving shop Real Diver made a splash on land by raising money to feed the unemployed and hungry.



Peter and Neil Chandler have operated the PADI 5-Star Instructor Development Center on Soi Welcome in Jomtien Beach since 2005, outlasting most of the foreign-run scuba shops over that time.

As the overwhelming majority of Real Divers’ customers are foreign scuba fans, the company, like many in Pattaya, has fallen on hard times. But the Brothers Chandler have been putting aside their own problems to help those in more trouble.

Staff pack bags of dried food for distribution to the needy.

Since the pandemic began, the company has raised about 60,000 baht to help feed the hungry and held two food-donation events, handing out 1,000 survival bags.

Still open, Real Divers can be reached at [email protected] or call 038-232-476.

Residents in the area come by to receive a food package from the benevolent staff of Real Divers.



Real Divers help keep the environment clean by picking up plastic waste off the beach.

Real Divers out on a dive in the clear blue waters off the Pattaya coast.





