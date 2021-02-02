Real Divers makes splash on land in Pattaya

The brothers from a long-running Pattaya scuba diving shop Real Diver made a splash on land by raising money to feed the unemployed and hungry.







Peter and Neil Chandler have operated the PADI 5-Star Instructor Development Center on Soi Welcome in Jomtien Beach since 2005, outlasting most of the foreign-run scuba shops over that time.

As the overwhelming majority of Real Divers’ customers are foreign scuba fans, the company, like many in Pattaya, has fallen on hard times. But the Brothers Chandler have been putting aside their own problems to help those in more trouble.

Since the pandemic began, the company has raised about 60,000 baht to help feed the hungry and held two food-donation events, handing out 1,000 survival bags.

Still open, Real Divers can be reached at [email protected] or call 038-232-476.



















