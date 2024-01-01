Thailand ushers in 2024 with grand Buddhist celebrations

The Thai government, led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad, is kicking off an extensive lineup of activities to mark the end of 2023 and welcome the New Year 2024. The activities aim to spread joy and provide a spiritual uplift for all Buddhist communities throughout the country.

The highlight of the celebrations is the year-end chanting event, “Year-End Chanting: Thai Way, Buddhist Way, Sufficiency Way,” scheduled to be held at Phutthamonthon Buddhist Park, Nakhon Pathom Province on the evening of December 31, 2023, and continues into the early hours of January 1, 2024.







The program includes a meditation and Dharma lecture series led by prominent monks. Participants engage in a special ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras and pay homage to Buddha statues, a tradition believed to bring good fortune.

In addition to these activities, the National Office of Buddhism has arranged for the distribution of 5,000 Dhamma cards with New Year blessings from Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand. The distribution of holy water and the lighting of sacred fires are also part of the ceremony, symbolizing purification and renewal.







Apart from the religious ceremonies, the government is also organizing the ’10 Beautiful Temples’ project by the Ministry of Culture. This includes illuminating major temples in Bangkok, such as Wat Ratchabophit and Wat Arun, allowing visitors to appreciate their architectural beauty and artistic value. (NNT)





























