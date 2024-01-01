Bangkok boosts transport and parking for New Year’s celebrations

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain service will extend its operating hours until 2 am on January 1 to accommodate those attending New Year countdown events.

Citing the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc and Krungthep Thanakom Ltd, the operators of the BTS Skytrain, Deputy Government Spokesman Kharom Polpornklang said the extended service will include the Green Line, covering the Sukhumvit and Silom routes, as well as the Gold Line monorail.







The last train on each route will depart from the starting stations at 2 am on January 1 and from Siam station to all stations at 2.24 am. Passengers can access the train timetable through the THE SKYTRAINs application or at ticket booths.

Additionally, the park and ride facility at the Mo Chit BTS station will be open 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.







Airports of Thailand (AOT) is currently providing free parking at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket airports. This offer started at midnight on December 29 and will last until midnight on January 1.

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking for 718 cars in Zone C. Don Mueang Airport has space for 250 vehicles in two of its parking buildings. Both airports are also providing free shuttle bus services to the passenger terminals. At Phuket Airport, the head office parking lot is available for free parking, but there’s no shuttle bus service there. (NNT)





























