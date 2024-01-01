Thai Health Ministry ramps up fight against youth STD surge

The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up efforts to combat rising rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among the country’s youth. Recent data reveals an alarming increase in syphilis and gonorrhea infections, prompting the agency to implement stricter preventive and control measures.

Thailand saw the syphilis infection rate rise from 11 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 18.6 in 2022, predominantly among young individuals. Congenital syphilis infections in newborns also surged from 25.1 per 100,000 to 98.2 per 100,000 within the same timeframe.







In response to these rising figures, Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew said the ministry plans to collaborate with the private sector and civil groups to enhance access to treatment for syphilis, gonorrhea, and congenital syphilis. The goal is to reduce the infection rate to 1 per 100,000 people by 2030, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to halt the spread of harmful STDs.

Additionally, the ministry has approved two draft regulations to better control the spread of communicable diseases brought in by foreign visitors. These regulations include detailed reporting on the arrival of vehicles at immigration checkpoints via air, land, and sea.







The focus for the upcoming year also includes continued COVID-19 vaccination efforts for the “608” risk group, comprising individuals over 60 and those with certain underlying illnesses, to minimize severe illness risks. Moreover, the ministry will maintain its advisory role in preventing and controlling STDs, including monkeypox, HIV/AIDS, and insect-borne diseases like dengue fever, Zika virus, and chikungunya. (NNT)





























