Thailand uses US-donated Pfizer vaccine as boosters for medical personnel and frontline workers

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has started its roll out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to medical personnel and frontline health workers, as new record highs of 188 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,200 infections were reported on Wednesday.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the DDC has begun distributing the vaccine, donated by the United States, as boosters for medical personnel and frontline workers who have already received two shots of other vaccines.







The vaccine will be distributed to medical personnel in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces first, and then to other provinces nationwide. Ramathibodi, Siriraj and Chulalongkorn Memorial hospitals in Bangkok will be responsible for the distribution, while local hospitals in the surrounding provinces will handle the roll-out.



According to the DDC, of 1,503,450 donated Pfizer doses, 700,000 are reserved for boosters for the health workers and 645,000 will be allocated to at-risk groups. A further 150,000 doses are for at-risk expats and Thai nationals planning to go abroad, such as students. There are also 5,000 doses for research purposes and 40,000 doses to be held in reserve for outbreaks. (NNT)























