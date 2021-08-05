Thailand develops favipiravir sugarless syrup to treat children and the elderly

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) and Chulalongkorn University have jointly developed a liquid form of favipiravir, to expand treatment options for COVID-19 patients who have difficulty taking medication orally.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said the academy and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Medica Innova co-developed favipiravir sugarless syrup to treat children, people with throat conditions and the elderly.







Essential ingredients for making the drug are carefully selected and subject to production control processes which meet international manufacturing standards.

According to Dr. Nithi, doctors seeking favipiravir syrup will be able to obtain the drug from Friday. The prescription drug is given out free of charge. The Chulabhorn Memorial Hospital is able to produce enough favipiravir syrup for about 100 patients a week.

Medical personnel and hospitals can seek the syrup via www.favipiravir.cra.ac.th. (NNT)























