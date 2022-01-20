Overdue Pattaya Walking Street rebuild still only 80% complete

The long-delayed overhaul of Pattaya Walking Street’s electrical and sewage system will be complete by October, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.

The project, which entailed the submersion of power and communications lines as well as the laying of new storm-drainage, freshwater and sewage pipes, was supposed to have finished before the end of 2021.







But throughout last year, contractors ran off a list of reasons why their work was slow, even though they haven’t had to accommodate bars, restaurants and tourists since April.

The 103-milion-baht job began Jan. 13 last year and still is only 80% complete.

Part of the blame lies with Pattaya officials who complicated the job by deciding, late last year, to again rip up South Road to lay new drainage pipes and build new, wider sidewalks leading to Walking Street.











































