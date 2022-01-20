Overdue Pattaya Walking Street rebuild still only 80% complete

The grand entrance to Pattaya Walking Street leads to an empty road, closed shops and construction work everywhere.

The long-delayed overhaul of Pattaya Walking Street’s electrical and sewage system will be complete by October, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.

The project, which entailed the submersion of power and communications lines as well as the laying of new storm-drainage, freshwater and sewage pipes, was supposed to have finished before the end of 2021.



But throughout last year, contractors ran off a list of reasons why their work was slow, even though they haven’t had to accommodate bars, restaurants and tourists since April.
The 103-milion-baht job began Jan. 13 last year and still is only 80% complete.

Part of the blame lies with Pattaya officials who complicated the job by deciding, late last year, to again rip up South Road to lay new drainage pipes and build new, wider sidewalks leading to Walking Street.

These carefree lottery ticket vendors roll down Walking Street in their wheelchairs unhindered by neither oncoming traffic nor the throng of customers.


This convenient store has been closed ever since the beginning of the pandemic and may never open again.



Some parts of Walking Street have been patched together as can be seen by the varied mosaic road tiles.



Tourists stroll through Walking Street taking in the sights of what was one of the most popular entertainment streets in the world.

One of the more popular seafood restaurants on Walking Street is open for business, while unfinished construction work to bury the electric cables is clearly visible.









