Thailand, US sign infrastructure agreement

The Thai Ministry of Finance and the United States Department of Treasury signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation to raise funds for infrastructures in Thailand.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pornchai Teerawet, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, said Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith exchanged the signed documents with US ambassador Michael George DeSombre at the Ministry of Finance.



Loading…



According to the documents, both countries will cooperate on infrastructure development, raise funds from the private sector for the purpose, promote money and capital markets for infrastructure development, and study problems and solutions for infrastructure developers’ access to finance.









Thailand and the US will form a joint working group consisting of representatives from relevant organizations.

The working group will study the development of infrastructures in Thailand that will promote Thailand’s competitiveness and bilateral strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia.

The Thai Ministry of Finance and the US Department of Treasury signed the documents on Sept 22. Thailand is another Asian country to sign such documents with the US after Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam. (TNA)











