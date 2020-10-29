Thailand reports 13 new Coronavirus cases, arrived from Europe and US

Thailand on Wednesday reported 13 new cases of Covid -19 in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,759.







Out of all cases, 3,561 cases recovered and 139 patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remained at 59, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



The newly confirmed cases arrived from the US, the UK, France, Russia, the UAE, Germany, Jordan and Bangladesh.

The CCSA also said the Thai Chana platform, which requires people to scan a Quick Response (QR) code to check in and check out of places they visit records 47 million users and more than 290,000 shops and businesses have registered for the platform. (TNA)











