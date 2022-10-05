Thailand urges stores and wholesalers to keep adequate stock of items amid floods

As floods sweep through many areas of Thailand, the commerce ministry is closely following developments of water situations in each locality. Stores and wholesalers are encouraged to keep adequate stocks of items to prevent shortages in areas hit by a flood.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has expressed concerns about the situation of floods at present. He has ordered the Ministry of Commerce’s Office of the Permanent Secretary to ask provincial commerce offices to closely follow the water situation in various localities.







The Department of Internal Trade has also been told to inspect products distribution centers nationwide. Retailers and wholesalers are to be asked to stock up adequate amounts of merchandise, especially in areas that have been affected by floods.

This is to ensure that flood victims do not experience further troubles from product shortages. Ensuring adequate stocks of items will also make it convenient for responders and for aid to be delivered.







According to Minister Jurin, provincial commerce offices are asked to guard against opportunistic price raises or profiteering. He said such acts are illegal and will exacerbate the plights of flood victims.

The commerce minister said his ministry will work rigorously to prevent shortage of goods and opportunistic price raises. (NNT)

































