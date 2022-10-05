Elders in Thailand should get vaccinated for Covid despite disease downgrade

Although COVID-19 has been relegated to a communicable disease under surveillance, the health ministry still encourages everybody to get properly vaccinated. Health authorities are reasserting that more than half of Covid deaths involve persons who have not been administered the full vaccine regimen.

Newly instated DDC Director-General Tares Krassanairawiwong said people returned to normal lives over the weekend although most still wore a mask in crowded areas. The number of patients has not increased abnormally.







Dr. Tares said anyone who displays symptoms of a respiratory tract infection should wear a face mask and get tested using an ATK kit. Members of the general public are advised to wear a face mask when entering crowded areas or spaces with inadequate airflow. People should observe distancing and wash their hands regularly.

Dr. Tares noted that increasing vaccination coverage for persons at risk of developing severe Covid symptoms should take precedence. This is especially true for about 1.9 million elderly persons in Thailand who have yet to receive any dose of vaccine.







The director-general said the majority of Covid deaths may be attributed to elderly persons, half of whom were unvaccinated. He called on people to take their elders to get vaccinated to prevent deaths and improve safety. This may be done at public hospitals or vaccination centers in each province. For bedridden patients, volunteer agencies or the local public health facility may be contacted so vaccination could be administered at home. There will be no charge for the vaccination service. (NNT)

































