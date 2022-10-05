Russian, Indian tourists robbed by Pattaya Beach Road hookers

Pattaya Beach streetwalkers continue to generate crime, with Russian and Indian tourists reporting robberies on the same night.

Russian Vadim Korni Iashchenko, 31, told police around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2 he was accosted and propositioned by a pair of transgender women on Pattaya Beach.







He pushed them off and refused their lewd offer, but discovered too late they had purloined his gold necklace worth 120,000 baht.

At nearly the same time, Indian Sekar Mohandas, 29, complained that a prostitute he took off the beach robbed him of his mobile phone worth 18,400 baht.

Police are investigating.






































