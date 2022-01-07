Thailand prepares 150,000 hospital beds in anticipation of Omicron surge

Infections caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus are rising, in line with earlier predictions by health authorities who anticipated that the peak number of daily new cases in this wave of outbreaks may reach as high as 30,000 in the worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, there are now slightly more than 150,000 beds available at healthcare facilities nationwide.

Based on data from the Ministry of Public Health, there were a total of 178,139 patient beds as of December 27. 13.7% or 24,372 of the beds were occupied, leaving 153,767 available.







Beds are classified into 3 categories. There are 4,955 Tier 3 or ‘Red’ beds for critical patients, 60,928 Tier 2 or ‘Yellow’ beds for patients with moderate symptoms and those deemed especially vulnerable to Covid, and 112,256 Tier 1 or ‘Green’ beds for patients with mild symptoms. Authorities have indicated that the number of beds for Covid patients can be increased quickly if needed; the bed number had previously reached 200,000 at the peak of the previous wave.



For patients with mild or no symptoms, the Ministry of Public Health will generally prescribe home isolation and provide the patients with medicines to keep them from developing severe symptoms.

In Bangkok, a total of 25,345 beds have been prepared to accommodate patients who are unfit for home isolation. For the transportation of Covid patients, Bangkok City Hall’s Erawan ambulance service may be reached at hotline number 1669.





City Hall is also facilitating drive-through Covid testing services at the Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan district and Victoria Gardens mall in Bang Khae district. ATK tests are available at all 11 hospitals operated by Bangkok City Hall.

Health authorities have been urging people to get a third injection of the Covid vaccine 3-6 months after their second shot, to keep them from developing severe symptoms in the event of having contracted the coronavirus. Authorities also believe the booster dose is key to curbing the number of new infections. People in Bangkok can reserve their booster shots via the QueQ mobile application. (NNT)



























